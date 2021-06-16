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Lockdown Depression Causes 5 Year Olds To Call Suicide Hotline
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106 views • June 16, 2021
Evelyn Rae joins Owen to comment on the shocking state of morale affecting even children in Australia due to the continued COVID lockdowns.
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