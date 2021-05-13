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New World Order: The Greta Reset and Satan Klaus' Cyber Plandemic
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183 views • May 13, 2021
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INTRO VID: The New World Order Is A Conspiracy... Not A Theory… - Covid-1984: https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1392555232920444934
Cyber Plandemic preparation by WEF set for July 9th - Cyber Polygon: https://www.weforum.org/projects/cyber-polygon
US pipeline shutdown sparks worries of $3 gas: https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/09/business/gas-price-spike-fears/index.html
These people vote: Gas shortages video: https://twitter.com/AgoristN/status/1392337667673804802
Greta in the hot seat:(video) https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1391857555396308994
California's 2021 Fire Season Could Be "Like Armageddon," Officials Warn:https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/californias-2021-fire-season-could-be-armageddon-officials-warn
England is on for its coldest May since record-keeping began back in 1659 (during the Maunder Minimum): https://www.sott.net/article/452504-England-is-on-for-its-coldest-May-since-record-keeping-began-back-in-1659-during-the-Maunder-Minimum
Humankind is getting through 130 billion face masks per year. Most of them are not biodegradable. Many eventually end up in oceans and other water bodies. They take about 450 years to break down into microplastics, which are likely to enter our food chain: https://twitter.com/goddeketal/status/1392041481267990529
Kids not allowed to blow their DANGEROUS BREATH into their own instrument! Instead they're using some kind of air pumps with FEET.#MakeItStop:( VIDEO ) https://t.me/joinchat/WGmXQHDKIB3zYt6h
Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease - National Library of Medicine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
Jon Rappoport - No More Fake News: COVID Vaccine can worsen disease; mainstream study; not on the evening news: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/11/covid-vaccine-can-worsen-disease-mainstream-study-not-on-the-evening-news/
Japan Forbids Blood Donations by Covid-19 Injection Recipients: https://home.solari.com/japan-forbids-blood-donation-by-covid-19-recipients/
FDA permits use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/10/pfizer-covid-vaccine-fda-clears-use-in-kids-ages-12-to-15.html
16-Year-Old Kamrynn Thomas, 16 of Waunakee, Wisconsin, Dies Suddenly as a result of a pulmonary embolism Shortly After Pfizer Vaccination: 16-Year-Old Kamrynn Thomas Dies Suddenly Shortly After Pfizer Vaccination (circleofmamas.com)
19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine:https://www.jpost.com/health-science/19-year-old-hospitalized-with-heart-inflammation-after-pfizer-vaccination-657428
BERLIN — Dr. Peter Weitkamp placed ad in eBay’s classifieds last week, offering appointments for an AstraZeneca vaccine — “free/to give away” — to anyone over 60. Many of his own patients didn’t want it, since the German government had spent months questioning the vaccine.: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/07/world/europe/germany-vaccines-astrazeneca.html
Patients died from neglect, not COVID-19, in Ontario LTC homes, military report finds: ‘All they needed was water and a wipe down’: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-canadian-military-report-documents-deplorable-conditions-at-two/
Biden administration announces it intends to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/menthol-cigarettes-biden-fda-ban/#:~:text=The%20Biden%20administration%20announced%20its,affected%20by%20these%20deadly%20products.
Lockdown: Boris Johnson to announce 17 May changes for England: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-57050860
Good Morning Britton’s Dr Hilary Jones warns allowing hugs 'might be a mistake' and carries 'risk':https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/gmbs-dr-hilary-jones-warns-24073934
Small business used to define America’s economy. The pandemic could change that forever.
More than 100,000 small businesses have closed forever as the nation’s pandemic toll escalates (May 2020): https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/05/12/small-business-used-define-americas-economy-pandemic-could-end-that-forever/
Subscribe to TCV: cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
INTRO VID: The New World Order Is A Conspiracy... Not A Theory… - Covid-1984: https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1392555232920444934
Cyber Plandemic preparation by WEF set for July 9th - Cyber Polygon: https://www.weforum.org/projects/cyber-polygon
US pipeline shutdown sparks worries of $3 gas: https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/09/business/gas-price-spike-fears/index.html
These people vote: Gas shortages video: https://twitter.com/AgoristN/status/1392337667673804802
Greta in the hot seat:(video) https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1391857555396308994
California's 2021 Fire Season Could Be "Like Armageddon," Officials Warn:https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/californias-2021-fire-season-could-be-armageddon-officials-warn
England is on for its coldest May since record-keeping began back in 1659 (during the Maunder Minimum): https://www.sott.net/article/452504-England-is-on-for-its-coldest-May-since-record-keeping-began-back-in-1659-during-the-Maunder-Minimum
Humankind is getting through 130 billion face masks per year. Most of them are not biodegradable. Many eventually end up in oceans and other water bodies. They take about 450 years to break down into microplastics, which are likely to enter our food chain: https://twitter.com/goddeketal/status/1392041481267990529
Kids not allowed to blow their DANGEROUS BREATH into their own instrument! Instead they're using some kind of air pumps with FEET.#MakeItStop:( VIDEO ) https://t.me/joinchat/WGmXQHDKIB3zYt6h
Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease - National Library of Medicine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
Jon Rappoport - No More Fake News: COVID Vaccine can worsen disease; mainstream study; not on the evening news: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/11/covid-vaccine-can-worsen-disease-mainstream-study-not-on-the-evening-news/
Japan Forbids Blood Donations by Covid-19 Injection Recipients: https://home.solari.com/japan-forbids-blood-donation-by-covid-19-recipients/
FDA permits use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/10/pfizer-covid-vaccine-fda-clears-use-in-kids-ages-12-to-15.html
16-Year-Old Kamrynn Thomas, 16 of Waunakee, Wisconsin, Dies Suddenly as a result of a pulmonary embolism Shortly After Pfizer Vaccination: 16-Year-Old Kamrynn Thomas Dies Suddenly Shortly After Pfizer Vaccination (circleofmamas.com)
19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine:https://www.jpost.com/health-science/19-year-old-hospitalized-with-heart-inflammation-after-pfizer-vaccination-657428
BERLIN — Dr. Peter Weitkamp placed ad in eBay’s classifieds last week, offering appointments for an AstraZeneca vaccine — “free/to give away” — to anyone over 60. Many of his own patients didn’t want it, since the German government had spent months questioning the vaccine.: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/07/world/europe/germany-vaccines-astrazeneca.html
Patients died from neglect, not COVID-19, in Ontario LTC homes, military report finds: ‘All they needed was water and a wipe down’: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-canadian-military-report-documents-deplorable-conditions-at-two/
Biden administration announces it intends to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/menthol-cigarettes-biden-fda-ban/#:~:text=The%20Biden%20administration%20announced%20its,affected%20by%20these%20deadly%20products.
Lockdown: Boris Johnson to announce 17 May changes for England: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-57050860
Good Morning Britton’s Dr Hilary Jones warns allowing hugs 'might be a mistake' and carries 'risk':https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/gmbs-dr-hilary-jones-warns-24073934
Small business used to define America’s economy. The pandemic could change that forever.
More than 100,000 small businesses have closed forever as the nation’s pandemic toll escalates (May 2020): https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/05/12/small-business-used-define-americas-economy-pandemic-could-end-that-forever/
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