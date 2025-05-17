Yah's Misfits 5-17-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week’s Torah Study will be on Exodus 12 and 13. Exodus 12 is such an important scripture dealing with the last plague (angel of death with the firstborn of Egypt), Passover, and Unleavened Bread, not only for Israel, but the stranger (Gentiles) as well. In the second half of the study, we will discuss 1Enoch with the 7 archangels, along with their roles in respect to heaven, earth, Sheol, and the Garden of Eden.