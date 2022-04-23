© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zee UNCENSORED 04. 22. 22. (PREVIEW)
Follow
0
Share
Report
200 views • April 23, 2022
TGA Refuses to Answer Senator, Trans Agenda & Aussie Bank Accounts Frozen
This week on Maria Zeee Uncensored, Maria spoke to Senator Gerard Rennick, discussing the corrupt regime in Australia that
are refusing to answer questions from him. Despite constant pushback he's been standing up and speaking his mind.
Evelyn Gratn also joined the show, sharing her opinion on the agenda behind the rampant transgender movement and its effects.
And on top of all this, Dave Oneegs covers the tragic situation in Lismore, in which massive floods have forced people out of their homes, and the government is freezing the bank accounts of anyone who tries to help.
This week on Maria Zeee Uncensored, Maria spoke to Senator Gerard Rennick, discussing the corrupt regime in Australia that
are refusing to answer questions from him. Despite constant pushback he's been standing up and speaking his mind.
Evelyn Gratn also joined the show, sharing her opinion on the agenda behind the rampant transgender movement and its effects.
And on top of all this, Dave Oneegs covers the tragic situation in Lismore, in which massive floods have forced people out of their homes, and the government is freezing the bank accounts of anyone who tries to help.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.