© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jamie Dlux: Not 'Mother' now: 'The Birthing People' [14.06.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • June 14, 2021
Note: Again Satanism in Plain sight, the word 'Mother' is wrong, now the Satanist want 'Mother' change to 'Birthing People'
Wake The Fuck Up Sheep...
In Brave New World, why are family words like father and mother viewed as obscene?
https://www.cliffsnotes.com/cliffsnotes/subjects/literature/in-brave-new-world--why-are-family-words-like-father-and-mother-viewed-as-obscene
June 7, 2021 - Biden Budget Proposal Replaces 'Mother' with 'Birthing Person'
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/biden-budget-proposal-replaces-mother-with-birthing-person/
546 views•Jun 14, 2021
DLUX
2.89K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yCa1WJd6ELw
Mother - the Independents: https://youtu.be/f_JDFZ4c4OY
Birthing People: https://news.yahoo.com/news/gop-senator-confronts-hhs-secretary-162750757.html.
Video: https://www.nationalreview.com/news/biden-budget-proposal-replaces-mother-with-birthing-person/
BNW - cliffnotes: https://www.cliffsnotes.com/cliffsnotes/subjects/literature/in-brave-new-world--why-are-family-words-like-father-and-mother-viewed-as-obscene
Brave New World Order: https://youtu.be/Oz3b89WjWTg
--
Secret YT Channel https://youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1...
Live
https://youtube.com/c/DLUXCHRONICLES
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/jamiedlux/
Rokfin https://rokfin.com/dlux
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DLUXNATION
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@dluxnation:5?src=...
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/jamiedlux
Merch https://fuckin-stoned.creator-spring....
The Birthing People
Published 06/13/2021
Find me @ https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
ALL MY LINKS ARE THERE!
Support me @
PayPal
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/jamie...
Venmo https://venmo.com/jamie-dlux
Cashapp https://cash.app/$dluxnation
JAMIE DLUX
PO BOX 30383
MYRTLE BEACH, SC 29588
Wake The Fuck Up Sheep...
In Brave New World, why are family words like father and mother viewed as obscene?
https://www.cliffsnotes.com/cliffsnotes/subjects/literature/in-brave-new-world--why-are-family-words-like-father-and-mother-viewed-as-obscene
June 7, 2021 - Biden Budget Proposal Replaces 'Mother' with 'Birthing Person'
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/biden-budget-proposal-replaces-mother-with-birthing-person/
546 views•Jun 14, 2021
DLUX
2.89K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yCa1WJd6ELw
Mother - the Independents: https://youtu.be/f_JDFZ4c4OY
Birthing People: https://news.yahoo.com/news/gop-senator-confronts-hhs-secretary-162750757.html.
Video: https://www.nationalreview.com/news/biden-budget-proposal-replaces-mother-with-birthing-person/
BNW - cliffnotes: https://www.cliffsnotes.com/cliffsnotes/subjects/literature/in-brave-new-world--why-are-family-words-like-father-and-mother-viewed-as-obscene
Brave New World Order: https://youtu.be/Oz3b89WjWTg
--
Secret YT Channel https://youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1...
Live
https://youtube.com/c/DLUXCHRONICLES
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/jamiedlux/
Rokfin https://rokfin.com/dlux
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DLUXNATION
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@dluxnation:5?src=...
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/jamiedlux
Merch https://fuckin-stoned.creator-spring....
The Birthing People
Published 06/13/2021
Find me @ https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
ALL MY LINKS ARE THERE!
Support me @
PayPal
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/jamie...
Venmo https://venmo.com/jamie-dlux
Cashapp https://cash.app/$dluxnation
JAMIE DLUX
PO BOX 30383
MYRTLE BEACH, SC 29588
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.