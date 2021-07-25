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PLANNEDILLUSION NEWS WEEKLY #29 - LENA PU - THE ANTI CHRIST - HUMAN OR AI
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30 views • July 25, 2021
Also available at https://www.plannedillusion.com/news-weekly-29
YOUR SUPPORT DURING TROUBLED TIMES IS VITAL
To support PLannedilLusion head to : https://www.plannedillusion.com/support
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
In this episode
During a recent catchup with a well respected Anti-5G activist, Surveillance and Bioweapons researcher and dear friend LENA PU, we embarked upon a rabbit hole,
that I decided to turn into an episode all of its own.
We hear from LENA and the possibility of what the Anti-Christ may be and whether it is already among us. This was indeed an unusual take on a topic that has caused so much debate, especially given the turmoil and tribulation engulfing the whole earth.
Show links:
Timuphy Alberino on NYSTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hJtdz4Dxac
To Lena and engage
Web: https://lenasfabulousfrequencies.com/
Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/user?u=31828925
YouTube:
5G: Health Risks, Surveillance and BioWeaponry - Lena Pu (Sept 2019)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1pzeTFmCn8
Bitchute
PLannedilLusion 5 - 'Where do we go from here'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6njaXttMiX1u/
Sound Track:
'Beyond These Walls' [Meditative Cinematic Orchestral CC-BY] - SCOTT BUCKLEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsdeY3ogK-g
To Contact PLannedilLusion:
Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/plannedillusion
email: [email protected]
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
blog: https://www.plannedsupplies.com/blogs/news
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
YOUR SUPPORT DURING TROUBLED TIMES IS VITAL
To support PLannedilLusion head to : https://www.plannedillusion.com/support
To Subscribe for exclusive content : https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion/subscribe
In this episode
During a recent catchup with a well respected Anti-5G activist, Surveillance and Bioweapons researcher and dear friend LENA PU, we embarked upon a rabbit hole,
that I decided to turn into an episode all of its own.
We hear from LENA and the possibility of what the Anti-Christ may be and whether it is already among us. This was indeed an unusual take on a topic that has caused so much debate, especially given the turmoil and tribulation engulfing the whole earth.
Show links:
Timuphy Alberino on NYSTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hJtdz4Dxac
To Lena and engage
Web: https://lenasfabulousfrequencies.com/
Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/user?u=31828925
YouTube:
5G: Health Risks, Surveillance and BioWeaponry - Lena Pu (Sept 2019)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1pzeTFmCn8
Bitchute
PLannedilLusion 5 - 'Where do we go from here'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6njaXttMiX1u/
Sound Track:
'Beyond These Walls' [Meditative Cinematic Orchestral CC-BY] - SCOTT BUCKLEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsdeY3ogK-g
To Contact PLannedilLusion:
Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/plannedillusion
email: [email protected]
web: https://www.plannedillusion.com/
blog: https://www.plannedsupplies.com/blogs/news
Twitter - https://twitter.com/lannedil
Keywords
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