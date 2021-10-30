Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Whitney Webb Concerning Moderna

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(October 29, 2021) From ‘Session 76’ of the Corona Investigative Committee with lawyer Viviane Fischer. According to researcher Whitney Webb, Moderna coincidentally needed a financial "miracle" in late 2019 to stay in business - like a global COVID pandemic so they could sell an emergency use experimental mRNA "vaccine" and make billions. Note: Whitney Webb's internet connection is lost for about a minute at the 27:14 mark, then she is back for the rest of the interview.
Whitney Webb's article on the Moderna miracle: https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/10/investigative-reports/covid-19-moderna-gets-its-miracle/
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
Corona Investigative Committee 'Session 76': https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-76-Columbus'-Rotten-Eggs:7