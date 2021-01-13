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Without Trump, they'll fall apart | Matt Gaetz
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50 views • January 13, 2021
When they're not able to hate on Trump every day anymore, Matt Gaetz asks, what will hold the Democrats' fragile coalition together? Plus comments about alleged censorship of conservatives, lawmakers who are 'in the pocket' of big tech, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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