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Transhumanism: Eugenics Gets a Facelift
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351 views • November 09, 2021
Eugenics never died. It merely mutated into transhumanism. Psychiatry served as its larval form. Even as the technocratic (social engineering) of pre WW2 psychiatry paved the way for the Holocaust, modern pharma psychiatry provided the blueprint for what is unfolding today.
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