Canada Police Martial Law Drills! De-sensitization drills! Conditioning public to their presence. Not in traditional police uniform - much different - but military-uniformed Canadian police. Before the Telus main HQ in a public library parking lot. Communications are usually downed first in war time. Preparation for? 15-min city enforcement? Martial Law? As you can see, these were not friendly to onlookers. Note several identical unmarked Silverado 4x4 vehicles (with no visible police markings).