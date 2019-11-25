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His Holy Nation
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11 views • November 25, 2019
Of this man's seed hath God according to his promise raised unto Israel a Saviour, Jesus.. Acts 13:23. This is a poetic reflection on the nation who G-d has chosen to help save the world. Through one drop of blood, The LORD has created a way to create His Family Tree. From the seed of Abraham was the beginning to the Root of Salvation who is Jesus our LORD AND SAVIOR. Video footages from Michael Jackson Crying, Release - Empowering Instrumental
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