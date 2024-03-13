Create New Account
Jesse Watters · Speaker Mike Johnson says Biden's not mentally fit enough to serve
Published Yesterday

Jesse Watters · Speaker Mike Johnson says Biden's not mentally fit enough to serve and that may be why the White House doesn’t want to put Biden in a room alone with him.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1767709497823293739?s=20

jesse wattersspeaker mike johnsonbiden not mentally fit

