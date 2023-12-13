Create New Account
INTON JUTSU (escape and penetration)
Ninja Kids Dojo TV
Published 18 hours ago

Basically divided into infiltration and escape; escape and penetration of fortresses and castles. etc. 目潰し Metsubushi 1. Sand, ash, etc., thrown in the eyes to blind someone; throwing something at someone's eyes to blind them, 2. Poking someone's eyes during a fight to blind them, for example, with an eggshell filled with pine resin, chili powder, or pepper.


