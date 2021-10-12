© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reinstate UnVaxxed Soldiers, Award Backpay: Senate Candidate Bobby Piton Makes Promise
Follow
2
Share
Report
150 views • October 12, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnltc1-reinstate-unvaxxed-soldiers-award-backpay-senate-candidate-bobby-piton-make.html
Bobby Piton is vowing to reinstate all servicemembers that were (or will be) booted from the military for refusing to take the dangerous and deadly jab being falsely referred to as a "Covid vaccine". In addition to reinstatement, Piton says all soldiers should be awarded backpay, and he vows to make it law if elected to U.S. Senate.
Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Bobby Piton is vowing to reinstate all servicemembers that were (or will be) booted from the military for refusing to take the dangerous and deadly jab being falsely referred to as a "Covid vaccine". In addition to reinstatement, Piton says all soldiers should be awarded backpay, and he vows to make it law if elected to U.S. Senate.
Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.