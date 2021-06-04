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NO SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE PART 2 : T CELL TRAINING AND COVID 19 VACCINES
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20 views • June 04, 2021
This video was posted by UK Column News on Bitchute on 12 March 2021.
Source link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAU63vxuLfs/
In No Smoke Without Fire Part 2 : T Cell Training and Covid 19 Vaccines former NHS Nurse Debi Evans discusses Covid 19, Vaccinations and the Immune system with Brian Gerrish - and a lot more besides. We would like to thank our viewers and listeners for their complimentary support for No Smoke Without Fire Part 1: Covid 19 and the Rio Gulag. Our aim in a composed discussion is to highlight important matters and explain some difficult concepts in a simple, easy to understand way. We begin with a little humour and a shared joke, before moving into a range of serious matters which should be of interest and concern to everyone enduring the Covid 19 lock down, in a masked, socially distanced and vaccinated UK. We're told that all is well, and will be well with the vaccines, but is that really true? What's all this about the immune system anyway?
Source link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAU63vxuLfs/
In No Smoke Without Fire Part 2 : T Cell Training and Covid 19 Vaccines former NHS Nurse Debi Evans discusses Covid 19, Vaccinations and the Immune system with Brian Gerrish - and a lot more besides. We would like to thank our viewers and listeners for their complimentary support for No Smoke Without Fire Part 1: Covid 19 and the Rio Gulag. Our aim in a composed discussion is to highlight important matters and explain some difficult concepts in a simple, easy to understand way. We begin with a little humour and a shared joke, before moving into a range of serious matters which should be of interest and concern to everyone enduring the Covid 19 lock down, in a masked, socially distanced and vaccinated UK. We're told that all is well, and will be well with the vaccines, but is that really true? What's all this about the immune system anyway?
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