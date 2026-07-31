Join the discussion on this here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/don-t-sharia-my-texas-chris-burgard-live-spain-border-invaded-b2t-show-jul-30-2026

The border with Spain is invaded by military-age men as leftist policies go into effect, and amnesty is given. Chris Burbard joins Rick live to discuss his departure from Hollywood and his venture to use his gifts for the Lord. He has put out movies on J6, and his most recent film is "Remember The Alamo: Don't Sharia My Texas".

http://Rememberthealamomovie.com





Sponsor: Become a B2T Ministries Partner!

Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:

https://blessed2teach.com/donations





Recent B2T Teaching: Prophet Timothy Dixon — Dreams, Visions, and the Voice of God

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-6-prophet-timothy-dixon-dreams-visions-and-the-voice-of-god





New Episodes: 🔥 Today's Truth Drops Are Here — Watch Before They Disappear | July 29, 2026

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-29-2026-4364eb





Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God: I am here for you at all times. Will you make time for me?

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/i-am-here-for-you-at-all-times-will-you-make-time-for-me





#sharialaw #charliekirk #chrisBurgard