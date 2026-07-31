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Join the discussion on this here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/don-t-sharia-my-texas-chris-burgard-live-spain-border-invaded-b2t-show-jul-30-2026
The border with Spain is invaded by military-age men as leftist policies go into effect, and amnesty is given. Chris Burbard joins Rick live to discuss his departure from Hollywood and his venture to use his gifts for the Lord. He has put out movies on J6, and his most recent film is "Remember The Alamo: Don't Sharia My Texas".
http://Rememberthealamomovie.com
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Recent B2T Teaching: Prophet Timothy Dixon — Dreams, Visions, and the Voice of God
https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-6-prophet-timothy-dixon-dreams-visions-and-the-voice-of-god
New Episodes: 🔥 Today's Truth Drops Are Here — Watch Before They Disappear | July 29, 2026
https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-29-2026-4364eb
Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God: I am here for you at all times. Will you make time for me?
https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/i-am-here-for-you-at-all-times-will-you-make-time-for-me
#sharialaw #charliekirk #chrisBurgard