RT News - July 20 2026 2PM GMT

July 20, 2026

rt.com





Ukrainian attacks across Russia kill at least five people, including a child, and injure thirty others, with Kiev launching over 400 drones at Moscow. That's while the Russian army advances on the battlefield, securing more settlements. The Yemeni Houthis declare a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, after the neighbouring countries exchange fire for the first time in years. Russian intelligence claims Germany is only a year away from creating a nuclear bomb. Moscow says even Berlin's NATO allies are worried about the prospects of such a development. The US and Iran trade blows for a ninth day, as Donald Trump admits three American soldiers are likely to have been killed in Tehran's attacks on American bases in the region. Here's the response from Tehran.





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