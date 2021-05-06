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POWERFUL DREAM | Eternally Damned Sprit Worships Beasts Image Mark of the Beast
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108 views • May 06, 2021
Original Video posted on May 4 2021 is Here
https://youtu.be/5QFfaQRhGNM
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Description from original video
The vaccine is not leading to the Mark of the beast. The vaccine IS the mark of the beast. RIGHT NOW. Yahweh calls it the Mark of the Beast right now. PERIOD! Those of you that keep trying to quote false prophets on my channel that say that it is leading to the Mark of the beast, please stop. Once you get those nanobots tiny RFID chips inside of you, you have the Mark of the Beast it’s just not activated yet. THAT IS FROM THE LORD‼️
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/5QFfaQRhGNM
.
Description from original video
The vaccine is not leading to the Mark of the beast. The vaccine IS the mark of the beast. RIGHT NOW. Yahweh calls it the Mark of the Beast right now. PERIOD! Those of you that keep trying to quote false prophets on my channel that say that it is leading to the Mark of the beast, please stop. Once you get those nanobots tiny RFID chips inside of you, you have the Mark of the Beast it’s just not activated yet. THAT IS FROM THE LORD‼️
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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