Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🕵️ Military Working Dogs: Dual Purpose Detectives ♂️🐕
channel image
Surviving Hard Times
19 Subscribers
80 views
Published Yesterday

🐾 Meet Our Heroic Canine Warriors with Bob Byrant Bob Bryant, the Co-Founder and CTO of Mission K9 Rescue. 🐕

🎵https://bit.ly/3qVmXdS

Did you know? Majority of our incredible dogs are military working dogs owned by the U.S. government. 🌟

🏋️♂️ They undergo rigorous training at Lackland Joint Task Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, for a year.

👃 Specialized in detecting odors, from narcotics to explosives, and even electronics! 🧨💻

🦾 These dual-purpose dogs do more than sniff out danger; they're also trained to protect. 🐶💪

Keywords
service dogsworking dogsmission k9

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket