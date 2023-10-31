🕵️ Military Working Dogs: Dual Purpose Detectives ♂️🐕

🐾 Meet Our Heroic Canine Warriors with Bob Byrant Bob Bryant, the Co-Founder and CTO of Mission K9 Rescue. 🐕
🎵https://bit.ly/3qVmXdS
Did you know? Majority of our incredible dogs are military working dogs owned by the U.S. government. 🌟
🏋️♂️ They undergo rigorous training at Lackland Joint Task Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, for a year.
👃 Specialized in detecting odors, from narcotics to explosives, and even electronics! 🧨💻
🦾 These dual-purpose dogs do more than sniff out danger; they're also trained to protect. 🐶💪
