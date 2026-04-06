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04-06-2026 Pasach / Unleavened Bread A Journey Of Faith Part 3
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Pasach / Unleavened Bread A Journey Of Faith Part 3

Exodus 12:8‘And they shall eat the flesh on that night, roasted in fire – with unleavened bread and with bitter herbs they shall eat it.

Exodus 12:15‘Seven days you shall eat unleavened bread. Indeed on the first day you cause leaven to cease from your houses. For whoever eats leavened bread from the first day until the seventh day, that being shall be cut off from Yisra’ěl.


Exodus 12:17‘And you shall guard the Festival of Matzot (unleavened Bread), for on this same day I brought your divisions out of the land of Mitsrayim. And you shall guard this day throughout your generations, an everlasting law.


Exodus 12:18‘In the firstmonth, on the fourteenth day of the newmoon, in the evening, you shall eatunleavenedbreaduntil the twenty-first day of the newmoonin the evening.


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