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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 11) All seals and flags belongs to the People - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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10 views • August 08, 2021
Q: Do we need to create new seals or flags? You can create new Seals. As an Assembly you can create your own Seal and keep using your Seals just fine. We are not the ones who's created separate government. The Territorial and Municipal governments are the insurrectionist and not Us the People by reconstructing our Lawful government. They used emergency power that never granted to them. They did everything they could to hide their fraud, they never educated the people, hence people can reconstruct their un-incorporated government. It's not about politics or parties, it's about a criminality. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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