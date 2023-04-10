The gospel of Mark is the shortest of the four gospels, but it is nonetheless an excellent recounting of the life and teachings of Jesus, which is remarkably consistent with what Matthew and Luke wrote in their gospel accounts. This is the first chapter of a fully illustrated/partially animated interpretation of the gospel according to Mark. In this chapter, we read about John the Baptist, Jesus' baptism and anointing from God, the temptations of Christ in the desert, and the beginning of his ministry around Israel with Peter, James, and John.

