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"The Walking Dead" - Dream of Zombies & Dystopian Future of America [DETAILED/ GRAPHIC]
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777 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Recent dream (April 23, 2021) about the rise of the undead in America. These creatures are commonly known as zombies but I call them undead or "reanimé" (dead but somehow reanimated). I saw them overrun society during a time of decline for America, there was a battle for survival against the deterioration of America as well as these demonic creatures that arose out of the living. Some regions did better than others at fighting back but overall the population of the U.S. was greatly reduced because of them. In the midst of this the government mounted a cover-up to deny the reality of these creatures for a long time before they finally confessed. Please take this seriously, this is a prophetic warning of the Lord about the things we will face ahead. Put your faith in the Lord Jesus because He is the only one who can save us from the terrors of demonic realities such as reanimé. Amen.
Related Prophecies: [PLEASE MAKE TIME TO WATCH/ READ]
Dream Of The End Of America (blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/11/3942/
Dream Of The End Of America (video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlGahupVDXE
Breakdown Of America (blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/07/the-breakdown-of-america-february-2-2021/
Space Travel, Broken Weather & More (blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/21/space-travel-broken-weather-and-more-february-2-2021/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Recent dream (April 23, 2021) about the rise of the undead in America. These creatures are commonly known as zombies but I call them undead or "reanimé" (dead but somehow reanimated). I saw them overrun society during a time of decline for America, there was a battle for survival against the deterioration of America as well as these demonic creatures that arose out of the living. Some regions did better than others at fighting back but overall the population of the U.S. was greatly reduced because of them. In the midst of this the government mounted a cover-up to deny the reality of these creatures for a long time before they finally confessed. Please take this seriously, this is a prophetic warning of the Lord about the things we will face ahead. Put your faith in the Lord Jesus because He is the only one who can save us from the terrors of demonic realities such as reanimé. Amen.
Related Prophecies: [PLEASE MAKE TIME TO WATCH/ READ]
Dream Of The End Of America (blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/11/3942/
Dream Of The End Of America (video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlGahupVDXE
Breakdown Of America (blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/07/the-breakdown-of-america-february-2-2021/
Space Travel, Broken Weather & More (blog): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/21/space-travel-broken-weather-and-more-february-2-2021/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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