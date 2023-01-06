US Senate Roundtable Discussion: Dr. Harvey Risch’s Speech

https://gnews.org/articles/661371

Summary：Dr. Harvey Risch is a practicing epidemiologist. He pointed that a pandemic with relatively low mortality is not managed by counting the cases but managed by preventing hospitalization and mortality. He has a slide to see the distribution of Covid mortality by age group before Omicron. It shows there are almost no deaths of Covid in the youngest age groups and even in the older age groups, the mortality is among people who have multiple chronic conditions. He also pointed out that there is no reason to choose the vaccine when the mortality from the Covid infection is orders of magnitude less than it would be from the vaccine.



