Genetically Modifying Humanity or Carefully Planned Genocide

In part one of today's show, more on the Scamdemic, including a
scientific paper which presents the truly shocking and earth shattering
claim that CRISPR gene drive DNA has been found within the
Pfizer/Biontech Covid-19 vaccine. If this is true, the ramifications
are potentially unthinkable. It means that someone has wielded the
power to genetically alter not just some, but ALL human beings, because
once a CRISPR gene drive is released into a population, the genetic
modification that it carries will eventually permeate into the entire
population. The claims in this scientific paper have not been
confirmed and Richplanet is seeking to have independent tests carried
out on the Comirnaty vaccine to either prove or rule out the claim. In
part 2 we take another look at self sufficiency and reducing dependence
on the "system".
