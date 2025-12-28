BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Japan's 'Megaquake' Response Teaches About Living With Uncertainty
Ryan Sobolski (Zen Confidence)
Ryan Sobolski (Zen Confidence)
24 views • 1 day ago

When anxiety about the future won't stop, Japan's megaquake wisdom points to peace of mind.

🔥 The 3 Treasures Diagnostic for Unblocking Your Natural Confidence 👉🏻 https://stan.store/ryansobolski


📚 Recommended Reading (my Amazon Affiliate links):

-- Tao Te Ching (Lao-Tzu) - https://amzn.to/44mNlyc

-- Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life (Wayne Dyer) - https://amzn.to/4rTzsBH

-- Striking Thoughts (Bruce Lee) - https://amzn.to/4iVWaoI

-- The Untethered Soul (Michael Singer) - https://amzn.to/456gz4C

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

If you buy through these links, I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.


If we're just meeting, hi there!


I'm an Australian lawyer, actor and karate black belt sharing battle-tested Zen Confidence: living from intention, speaking our truth, and training a strong, relaxed body through Eastern wisdom and martial arts philosophy.


Here we blend Karate, Qigong, Taiji and subtle energy training (qi, shen, dantian) with Tao-inspired intentional living, self-concept work and forgiveness.


Together we build quiet, embodied self-confidence: strong energetic boundaries, clear Spirit, honest expression in real conversations, and a body that can actually hold our power — so that our energy, words and actions start to match the strength that's always been inside us.


Grateful for your company on this path.


#anxiety #zen #taoism


Copyright © 2025 by Ryan Sobolski. All rights reserved.

"CIVILITY Ecosystem" and "CIVILITY Constellation" are trade marks of Ryan Sobolski.

anxietyzentaoismstress reliefemotional controlself controlclear mindinner peaceself masterystillnessmindset masterypeace of mindhow to stop overthinking
Chapters

1:58- Why Your Brain Hates Uncertainty

3:06- Mono no aware: Japanese Impermanence

4:35- How to Love Deeply Without Attachment

8:07- Shikata Ga Nai: It Cannot Be Helped

9:25- When Acceptance Becomes Spiritual Bypass

11:12- How Acceptance Enables Courage

12:35- Wu Wei: The Art of Effortless Action

14:02- The Neuroscience of Letting Go

14:47- Grounding Techniques for Uncertainty

17:21- Presence: The Only Answer to Loss

