What Japan's 'Megaquake' Response Teaches About Living With Uncertainty

When anxiety about the future won't stop, Japan's megaquake wisdom points to peace of mind.

🔥 The 3 Treasures Diagnostic for Unblocking Your Natural Confidence 👉🏻 https://stan.store/ryansobolski





📚 Recommended Reading (my Amazon Affiliate links):

-- Tao Te Ching (Lao-Tzu) - https://amzn.to/44mNlyc

-- Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life (Wayne Dyer) - https://amzn.to/4rTzsBH

-- Striking Thoughts (Bruce Lee) - https://amzn.to/4iVWaoI

-- The Untethered Soul (Michael Singer) - https://amzn.to/456gz4C

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

If you buy through these links, I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.





If we're just meeting, hi there!





I'm an Australian lawyer, actor and karate black belt sharing battle-tested Zen Confidence: living from intention, speaking our truth, and training a strong, relaxed body through Eastern wisdom and martial arts philosophy.





Here we blend Karate, Qigong, Taiji and subtle energy training (qi, shen, dantian) with Tao-inspired intentional living, self-concept work and forgiveness.





Together we build quiet, embodied self-confidence: strong energetic boundaries, clear Spirit, honest expression in real conversations, and a body that can actually hold our power — so that our energy, words and actions start to match the strength that's always been inside us.





Grateful for your company on this path.





#anxiety #zen #taoism





Copyright © 2025 by Ryan Sobolski. All rights reserved.

"CIVILITY Ecosystem" and "CIVILITY Constellation" are trade marks of Ryan Sobolski.