© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SH^DOW G^TE, Full Video, with CC Closed Captions, on All-ways Pursuing Truth, 8/16
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • August 17, 2020
SPECIAL EXTRA Edition: Exceptional Documentary on current events.
Millie Weaver's explosive insider expose` with closed captions of every word.
Gotta watch and share this original version! Our country depends on exposing the traitors inside our gates. Millie was 'kidnapped' without a warrant on Friday to suppress the release of her documentary on that day.
Millie Weaver's explosive insider expose` with closed captions of every word.
Gotta watch and share this original version! Our country depends on exposing the traitors inside our gates. Millie was 'kidnapped' without a warrant on Friday to suppress the release of her documentary on that day.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.