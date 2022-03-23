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Corporal Alicia Gutierrez-Rudde: Mass Military Separation Is Coming
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461 views • March 23, 2022
U.S. Marine Corps, Corporal Alicia Gutierrez Rudde claimed on September 09, 2021 that all US Military Active Duty were required to get the COVID-19 "vaccine" within 90 days. If not, they had to separate from the military.
Unfortunately, while it took a little longer than 90 days, the separation is finally taking affect.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/socialism/corporal-alicia-gutierrez-rudde-mass-military-separation-is-coming/
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Unfortunately, while it took a little longer than 90 days, the separation is finally taking affect.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/socialism/corporal-alicia-gutierrez-rudde-mass-military-separation-is-coming/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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