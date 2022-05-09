【Ukraine Rescue】”the Chinese People Have a Place in My Heart.”- From a Spanish Volunteer

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/04/2022 A young volunteer from Spain, Lidia, says that the Chinese people have a very important place in her heart. She sees a change in Chinese here and a new China who wants to abandon communism and to devote herself to helping other nations. She’s so touched by that and dedicates a song to Chinese people, wishing them to stay strong and have freedom.