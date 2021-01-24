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Sheriffs and Citizen Arrests. Diversity in a Citizens Arrest Posse
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324 views • January 24, 2021
This election fraud can be overturned by the complicit participants being arrested one at a time for all those who can be identified and matched up with evidence and witnesses. This will establish that there is valid evidence then the governors and Supreme Court traitors may then be arrested, by We the citizens or our sheriffs. I suggest citizen diversity ...Get a posse composed of one democrat, one republican, a patriot, a BLM person, a mix of ethnicity and skin color so citizen arrests cannot be demonized to be a particular group. They will be forced to try to declare that if you are an American citizen, you are now considered to be a terrorist as established by criminal governmental people.
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