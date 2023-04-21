Pope Benedict XVI Protected the Medjugorje Apparitions

What were Pope Benedict XVI's actions to prevent her enemies from destroying Medjugorje from within the Church?

Pope Benedict XVI was perhaps the greatest Catholic theologian of the twentieth century and perhaps one day he will be named a Doctor of the Church.

But few know that he significantly accompanied the Mejuhgoria phenomenon from the beginning, although in a hidden way.

In the same year of 1981, when the apparitions began, he was appointed Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith by Pope John Paul II.

And for more than 3 decades he was the preponderant figure, to mold the treatment that the Church would give to these apparitions, safeguarding them so that they would follow their course.

Here we will talk about how Pope Benedict XVI actively protected the apparitions of Medjugorje in a covert way, so that his influence was not aborted by the ecclesiastical hierarchy.

Joseph Ratzinger came from Bavaria, a region known for its Marian devotion.

And during the pontificate of Pope John Paul II he gave the theological interpretation of the Marian phenomenon, which Pope John Paul II would later express with emotional gestures.

He emphasized the importance of Mary and Her role in the life of Jesus and the faith of the Church.

Without Mary, there is no Jesus.

And he said that Marian dogmas are the guarantee that Jesus is God and also a true man.

I would say that Mary is the link between the Old and New Testaments.

That is figure, image and model of the Church.

That in it femininity shines in all its fullness and also the meaning of human life.

And he points out our destiny through the dogma of his Assumption to Heaven.

He admitted to the journalist Vittorio Messori that he read the Third Secret of Fatima, after the attack on Pope John Paul II on May 13, 1981.

This was just before the beginning of Our Lady's Medjugorje appearances.

And in practical terms Cardinal Ratzinger always recommended patience about Medjugorje, which in the end was the right position.

He pointed out its fruits and the need for orthodoxy in religious practice, regarding preaching, evangelization, sacraments, etc.

But his relationship with Medjugorje was much deeper than is known.

Father James Mulligan recounted a meeting in Linz between Cardinal Ratzinger and Father Slavko Barbaric, Spiritual Director of the visionaries of Medjugorje.

Where Cardinal Ratzinger assured him that "the Church does not want to repress everything that is bringing good spiritual fruits."

And Mulligan also reported that Cardinal Ratzinger would have visited Medjugorje incognito in 1985, according to information from taxi drivers and other townspeople.

An Irish pilgrim named Mary E Smith, who was with a friend named Anita Curtis, remembers that they were sitting on the steps of the sacristy and Cardinal Ratzinger walked towards them at a distance of half a meter.

He lowered his head and turned it towards the wall of the church, as if he didn't want to be recognized by the pilgrims.

He was dressed in civilian clothes: white shirt with short sleeves open at the collar and light gray pants.

There are reports of three visits.

It is known that the Vatican has regularly sent observers to Mejugoria.

And Monsignor Edmond Farhat, a former apostolic nuncio in Austria, said that he had spoken to Ratzinger when he was already Benedict XVI, in 2009, about his pilgrimage to Medjugorje and said that the Pope was delighted.

But the most significant contribution of Pope Benedict XVI may have been the protection he gave to Medjugorje, so that she would not be condemned by the bishopric of Mostar, and thus run the risk of getting lost in history, as has happened to so many Marian apparitions.

And he always did it with a low profile and reflective, as was his characteristic.

In 1982, the local bishop, Monsignor Pavao Zanic, created a commission to study the apparitions of Medjugorje.

According to Father Tomislav Pervan, Provincial of the Franciscans of Herzegovina, in his book "Medjugorje - A prophetic sign for the world," he says that Bishop Zanic moderated the work of the commission and worked to obtain a negative verdict on Mejuhgoria.

He was influenced by the dossier that the communists of the former

Yugoslavia had made, to discredit the apparitions.

The result of the commission was that its supernaturalness was not recorded but that it was simply a human phenomenon.

He gave Cardinal Ratzinger the result and expressly asked him to ban everything around Medjugorje, saying that everything was just fraud, superstition and popular deception.

He also demanded a ban on pilgrimages.

Ratzinger studied the documentation carefully and did not accept the committee's vote.

