Unveiling the Astounding Truths about UFOs and Deep Space Mysteries - Week in Review for Jan 20 2024 - Dr. Michael Salla

Michael Salla





Jan 20, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review – Jan 20, 2024





Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability built by Northrup Grumman is a cover for AUKUS taking charge of DEW for Earth Orbit and Deep Space

New York Times emphasis on UFO Mystery is a bellwether for how the Deep State wants us to think.

Tracking Lucifer back to the Anunnaki warrior Marduk

Forbidden Archeology shows human presence on Earth goes back 100s of millions of years

Australia, Britain and US conduct Exercize Red Flag Neillis 24-1 – practicing for an alien invasion?

US House Oversight Committee members describe what they learned in classified UFO briefing by Intel Community Inspector General

New Webinar Announcement – What’s Coming in 2024 – Catastrophic Disclosure

Fox News report focuses on UFOs as “Interdimensional” in nature – contrasts with what public witnesses describe

Alien Lovebite – How extraterrestrials manipulate relationships of human abductees

Pentagon relaxes classification rules for SAPs to facilitate info sharing among Combined Space Operations Initiatives members.

Academic paper on Crypto Terrestrial Hypothesis opens door to better understanding of ancient underground civilizations and spaceports

Joint Japan Australia corporate venture to destroy space junk using fusion power is indicator for what classified programs developed decades ago

New Key West Office for Exopolitics Today reports.





