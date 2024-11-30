BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Huawei " 6G: The Next Horizon 2021 "6G will serve as a distributed neural network that provides communication links to fuse the physical and cyber worlds"
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
207 followers
245 views • 5 months ago

Huawei " 6G: The Next Horizon 2021

"6G will serve as a distributed neural network that provides communication links to fuse the physical and cyber worlds"

https://www.huawei.com/en/huaweitech/future-technologies/6g-the-next-horizon

.

6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it? https://rumble.com/v4xs7zl-may-27-2024.html

.

Experts Explain What's New in Different 6G Areas of Study - Welcome to 6GWorld https://www.6gworld.com/exclusives/experts-explain-whats-new-in-different-6g-areas-of-study/

.

ITU's IMT-2030 Vision: Navigating Towards 6G in the Americas - 5G Americas https://www.5gamericas.org/itus-imt-2030-vision-navigating-towards-6g-in-the-americas/

.

Dr. Josep Jornet - Optogenomic Interfaces Controlling Neuronal Networks through Light-mediated programming of Genomic Networks 2020 Walton Institute https://rumble.com/v4te6mb-may-5-2024.html

.

Mrna & Light to "Read & Write" Biology Oxford Chemistry - Controlling DNA Function 2023 https://rumble.com/v4n5w5h-mrna-and-light-to-read-and-write-biology-oxford-chemistry-2023.html

trump20242030covid
