© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Huawei " 6G: The Next Horizon 2021
"6G will serve as a distributed neural network that provides communication links to fuse the physical and cyber worlds"
https://www.huawei.com/en/huaweitech/future-technologies/6g-the-next-horizon
.
6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it? https://rumble.com/v4xs7zl-may-27-2024.html
.
Experts Explain What's New in Different 6G Areas of Study - Welcome to 6GWorld https://www.6gworld.com/exclusives/experts-explain-whats-new-in-different-6g-areas-of-study/
.
ITU's IMT-2030 Vision: Navigating Towards 6G in the Americas - 5G Americas https://www.5gamericas.org/itus-imt-2030-vision-navigating-towards-6g-in-the-americas/
.
Dr. Josep Jornet - Optogenomic Interfaces Controlling Neuronal Networks through Light-mediated programming of Genomic Networks 2020 Walton Institute https://rumble.com/v4te6mb-may-5-2024.html
.
Mrna & Light to "Read & Write" Biology Oxford Chemistry - Controlling DNA Function 2023 https://rumble.com/v4n5w5h-mrna-and-light-to-read-and-write-biology-oxford-chemistry-2023.html