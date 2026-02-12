BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2020 IS CONFIRMED STOLEN | 2-12-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
157 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 day ago

Show #2599


Show Notes:


'Eschatology': https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/eschatology

Benny Johnson - 2020 confirmed stolen election: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rabrGlhpuo

"Trump will never be president": https://www.facebook.com/reel/684154430704163

'Preterism': https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Preterism

Satan Let Loose: https://www.bible-knowledge.com/satan-let-loose/

John Kaness on Chemtrails and Parasites:https://www.facebook.com/john.kaness

Covering for Leslie Wexner: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1374071174094007

Massey grills Bondi: https://rumble.com/v75m7b8-rep.-thomas-massie-goes-off-on-pam-bondi.html

Demons on the street: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1464283835416270

Josh Hawley on transgenderism on Netflix: https://www.facebook.com/reel/930669745963850

Natasha Owens - The Boss: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hq__8R5Hcco

Trump announced rededication of America as on nation under God: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2026/02/05/trump-america-250-national-prayer-mall-religion-god/88528426007/


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report exposes 2,300 CCP-linked groups infiltrating western democracies

Report exposes 2,300 CCP-linked groups infiltrating western democracies

Cassie B.
The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

The Great Property Tax Heist: The shocking scheme forcing families into financial ruin

Ramon Tomey
RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

RFK Jr. pushes for nationwide SNAP restrictions on processed foods and sugary drinks

Kevin Hughes
The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

The Gates-Epstein predatory vaccine network: How a convicted pedophile helped architect the global pandemic profiteering machine

Lance D Johnson
TRANSGENDER shooter identified in Canada&#8217;s deadliest school shooting since 1989

TRANSGENDER shooter identified in Canada’s deadliest school shooting since 1989

Ramon Tomey
Landmark study reveals AI&#8217;s dangerous shortcomings in medical advice

Landmark study reveals AI’s dangerous shortcomings in medical advice

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy