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Aussie explains the reality of Ukraine conflict
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444 views • March 17, 2022
Former chief of Australian Intelligence tells the real picture of what is happening. The head of the deep state is being cut off by Putin & Russians.
The snake is not liking it ... pulling out all stops to resist its demise.
The snake is not liking it ... pulling out all stops to resist its demise.
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