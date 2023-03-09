8/3/23 A PROTEST THAT ATHENS HAD YEARS TO SEE

Today and for the first time, Mitsotakis Regime managed to unify and awaken the collective feeling of a people completely indifferent and sleepy from the petrosal canals in recent years and in fact Nationwide. Thousands of people today, poured into the streets asking for the obvious. He was not deterred by the provocations that he knew would happen, nor by the ban and the closing of M.M.M stations.

The crowds flocked by the thousands from the Concert Hall, the Acropolis and every possible point.





A unique gathering that the place had seen for years.

The collective grief, the deprivation of freedom that has been imposed in recent years, turned into a rage that now shows that it will signal developments.

The world can't take it anymore.

He can and now has the judgment to clearly question the journalists who serve the government propaganda.





Today the SYDE and our friends educators, lawyers and the people who entered our block, seduced by our potential, pulse and apt slogans, made the presence of all of us unique.

There was interaction with the other protesters and it was clear to all that our stance resonated.





The people woke up. The river of rage is not going to stop.





"We are all in the same wagon" and fight for justice and a better tomorrow.