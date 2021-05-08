© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Republicans WORSE than Al Quaeda -- MSNBC's Vile Propaganda
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
250 views • May 08, 2021
Joy Reid and MSNBC nod as their guest states that Al Quaeda and the Taliban, who together facilitated and or planned 9/11 have nothing on the Republican Party of America, while adding in the fake news that Brian Sisnick was killed in the capitol riot on January 6th.
It's all propaganda that is dividing America, and making enemies out of the other, and is totally unhelpful to the unification of our great country.
#msnbc #propaganda #media
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
It's all propaganda that is dividing America, and making enemies out of the other, and is totally unhelpful to the unification of our great country.
#msnbc #propaganda #media
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.