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neverlosetruth2 Kafka: More Signs Pandemic Scenario, W/ Economic Collapse Is Card Being Played (MIRRORED)
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60 views • January 30, 2020
neverlosetruth2 Kafka: More Signs Pandemic Scenario, W/ Economic Collapse Is Card Being Played; WHO Decision Thursday (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/OhTaJnXDeAI

I hope you all are prepared for what will be coming shortly. the first month of January, with all that happened, and is still happening, portends a swift radical change to life as we know it is on the horizon.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you

Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7938887/Thailand-admits-unable-stop-spread-Chinas-deadly-coronavirus.html

https://apnews.com/a980aeb44b3840341c674a6e67c19da6

https://apnews.com/e3f13d6f778eae1dd6a062499ed889e7

https://apnews.com/a787b346cb7244deae80e80fe7dd0e30

https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3048002/china-coronavirus-could-hit-beijings-ability-meet-us-trade

http://www.alt-market.com/index.php/articles/4081-how-viral-pandemic-benefits-the-globalist-agenda

https://www.unz.com/article/coronavirus-the-dark-side/
Keywords
chinanew world orderglobalismpandemicwuhanlockdowncoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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