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Disturbing Footage from Shanghai
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266 views • April 15, 2022
Is this a mass culling? Are they being starved to death? It appears to be beast tech compliance. This is why the government needs to take your guns so you have no way to escape this 1984 nightmare.
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Disturbing Footage from Shanghai
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
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Disturbing Footage from Shanghai
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