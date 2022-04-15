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American History, Sovereign, Civil War, Crown Corporation, Khazarian Mafia & the Vatican (1of2)
Sarah Westall
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101 views • April 15, 2022
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Life long historian Bobby Graves, rejoins the program to discuss true American History that he has uncovered through hours and hours of research. He shares his knowledge, which is significantly different than your history books, about the Civil War, the Crown, and the link between the Khazarian Mafia and the Vatican. We also discuss your right as a sovereign and what that means. This is the second show in my series with Bobby Graves. Be sure to watch all of them to get a deep lesson in history that you won't find elsewhere. Learn more about your state assembly at
https://states.americanstatenationals.org/
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http://cafr1.com/

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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civil warvaticankhazarian mafiacrown corporationbobby graves
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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