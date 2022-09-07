KEVIN ANNETT on the GENOCIDE of Indigenous Children in Canadas Indian Residential Schools

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Catherine Watters of OneGreatWorkNetwork.com with KEVIN ANNETT - film maker and author of more than ten books - is the Canadian whistle blower who first exposed genocide by Church and State in his country's "Indian residential schools". His 2006 film UNREPENTANT about specific examples as told by indigenous Canadians was **Winner: Best International Documentary at the 2006 Los Angeles Independent Film Festival.