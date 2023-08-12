EPOCH TV | Both Trump and Hunter Biden Receive Major Legal Updates

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

Both Trump and Hunter Biden Receive Major Legal Updates

Tense debates took place in court Friday morning, as prosecutors tried to get a gag order against former President Donald Trump. The judge ruled on this: The prosecutors didn’t get what they wanted, and President Trump may have gotten something in his favor.





In other news, a special counsel has now been appointed to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. But Republicans aren’t happy with it. We’ll explain why.





Also, there’s an emerging designer baby industry, and China may have a hand in using American mothers as surrogates in what looks like a eugenics program.





In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss these stories and others.





