State of the World Today
LastChristian
LastChristian
49 views • 24 hours ago

Is the global climate shifting faster than most realize?

What do current political and cultural trends mean for Christians worldwide?

In this powerful discussion, The State of the World Today: Faith Under Pressure examines broad global developments affecting believers in government, public life, and faith communities across multiple nations.

This episode is hosted by UK Film maker, political expert and commentator Mark Sutherland. And Evangelical Press Association member JD Williams, who bring international perspective and biblical insight to today’s complex landscape. Together, they analyze cultural direction, political shifts, and the evolving relationship between faith and governance.

This program is presented from a Christian worldview and is intended for informational, analytical, and faith-based discussion purposes only. It offers commentary on public issues in a thoughtful and respectful manner, encouraging discernment and constructive engagement.

Watch on Roku and Amazon Fire TV by searching for and opening the Last Christian Media app to see the Full Show including the OVERTIME SEGMENT

You can also stream directly at:

👉 https://www.lastchristian.net

Visit our official store for family-friendly resources and merchandise:

👉 https://www.lastchristian.net/store

If you value faith-centered, family-friendly programming, please consider supporting this work:

👉 https://www.lastchristian.net/donate

Last Christian Media is committed to providing content suitable for the entire family, grounded in biblical values and thoughtful discussion.

#WorldNews #BreakingNews #Politics #Government #Christianity #Faith #Bible #Culture #Geopolitics #CurrentEvents #Trending #Viral #Podcast #Interview #ChristianNews #ReligiousFreedom #ChurchAndState #FaithAndPolitics #NewsCommentary #BiblicalWorldview #Evangelical #FamilyFriendly #GlobalAffairs #Truth #Freedom #Analysis #LiveShow #MarkSutherland #JDWilliams #UKPolitics

Keywords
freedomcurrent eventsinterviewpoliticstrendingbibleconservativeanalysispodcasttruthchristianityworld newsbreaking newsfaithgovernmentculturechristian newstalk showgeopoliticsglobal affairs
