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They're Lying to Cancer Patients
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215 views • November 04, 2020
This video demonstrates how facts are systematically and intentionally hidden from cancer patients, their families, and to an extent, even their doctors. It's insane. We need to get profit out of the equation.
here's the page I show in the video:
https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/integrative-medicine/herbs/alpha-lipoic-acid
If you have any worries about cancer, please schedule a free Zoom meeting with me.
and Thank You as always for watching! (You can help support my anti-cancer mission by booking a remote Reiki session. win-win! Hit me up for details!)
- Brandon
[email protected]
https://pathlifecoaching.net/
take care.
here's the page I show in the video:
https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/integrative-medicine/herbs/alpha-lipoic-acid
If you have any worries about cancer, please schedule a free Zoom meeting with me.
and Thank You as always for watching! (You can help support my anti-cancer mission by booking a remote Reiki session. win-win! Hit me up for details!)
- Brandon
[email protected]
https://pathlifecoaching.net/
take care.
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