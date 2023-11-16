Illegal migrants demand 4 star hotels and everything provided for free, refuse new built shelter with 24-7 cafeteria.
Published Yesterday
Illegal aliens, mostly military age men, refuse to leave Free luxury hotels, with all food provided. The illegal aliens are partying in the halls, vandalizing rooms, a worker at the hotel says it reeks like marijuana. in NY. Meanwhile homeless Americans are forced to fend for themselves in the streets, with nothing, no hope.
