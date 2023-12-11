SHaDoWCa7 sings Why Me Lord (Kris Kristofferson)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 originally posted this song to the internet on July 22, 2015.

Below is a reprint of her original description:

"Per request, here is my cover of “Why Me” by Kris Kristofferson. I really enjoyed singing this song. I even added some lyrics of my own.

I am singing lead and 3-part harmony.

The background footage is from the video game Silent Hill: Downpour, which also features this song playing on the radio.

I hope you enjoy listening. Have a blessed day!"

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Why Me, Lord?

Why me, Lord?

What have I ever done

To deserve even one

Of the pleasures I've known?

Tell me, Lord,

What did I ever do

That was worth loving You

Or the kindness You've shown?

Lord help me, Jesus!

I've wasted it so,

Help me, Jesus!

I know what I am!

Now that I know

That I've needed you so

Help me, Jesus,

My soul's in Your hands!

Try me, Lord,

If You think there's a way,

I can try to repay,

What I've taken from You.

Maybe, Lord,

I could show someone else,

What I've been through myself,

On my way back to You.

Lord help me, Jesus!

I've wasted it so,

Help me, Jesus!

I know what I am.

Now that I know

That I've needed you so

Help me, Jesus,

My soul's in Your hands!

Take me, Lord,

All my guilt and my blame,

So unworthy and vain,

I surrender to You!

Thank you, Lord,

For the mercies You give,

Help me that I might live,

My life only for You!

Lord help me, Jesus!

I've wasted it so,

Help me, Jesus!

I know what I am.

Now that I know

That I've needed you so

Help me, Jesus,

My soul's in Your hands!

Now that I know

That I've needed you so

Help me, Jesus,

My soul's in Your hands!

