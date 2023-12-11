SHaDoWCa7 sings Why Me Lord (Kris Kristofferson)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
SHaDoWCa7 originally posted this song to the internet on July 22, 2015.
Below is a reprint of her original description:
"Per request, here is my cover of “Why Me” by Kris Kristofferson. I really enjoyed singing this song. I even added some lyrics of my own.
I am singing lead and 3-part harmony.
The background footage is from the video game Silent Hill: Downpour, which also features this song playing on the radio.
I hope you enjoy listening. Have a blessed day!"
Lyrics: Why Me, Lord?
Why me, Lord?
What have I ever done
To deserve even one
Of the pleasures I've known?
Tell me, Lord,
What did I ever do
That was worth loving You
Or the kindness You've shown?
Lord help me, Jesus!
I've wasted it so,
Help me, Jesus!
I know what I am!
Now that I know
That I've needed you so
Help me, Jesus,
My soul's in Your hands!
Try me, Lord,
If You think there's a way,
I can try to repay,
What I've taken from You.
Maybe, Lord,
I could show someone else,
What I've been through myself,
On my way back to You.
Lord help me, Jesus!
I've wasted it so,
Help me, Jesus!
I know what I am.
Now that I know
That I've needed you so
Help me, Jesus,
My soul's in Your hands!
Take me, Lord,
All my guilt and my blame,
So unworthy and vain,
I surrender to You!
Thank you, Lord,
For the mercies You give,
Help me that I might live,
My life only for You!
Lord help me, Jesus!
I've wasted it so,
Help me, Jesus!
I know what I am.
Now that I know
That I've needed you so
Help me, Jesus,
My soul's in Your hands!
Now that I know
That I've needed you so
Help me, Jesus,
My soul's in Your hands!
