Lithuanian Foreign Minister Proposes Permanent U.S. Military Presence in Lithuania

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05/09/2022 Foreign Minister of Lithuania Garielius Landsbergis says in a TV interview: We consider that Russia now clearly showed that this has an aggressive intent to its neighbors. So permanent US presence in Lithuania would be very much appreciated. I think that would be the right signal to any aggressor, who is outside our borders