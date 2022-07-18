The Exploitation of People’s Wealth Has Become the Norm for Governments Around the World

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https://gnews.org/post/pvln3be9
The 10 billion or so people who lived and died in China in the past. Basically, most money they earned were robbed by about 100 to 1,000 families in top of the CCP. At most, about 3,000 so-called Politburo members. The billion people were enslaved by them, all are exploited by them