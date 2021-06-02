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GG47 - Rejoice to Destroy - Yahweh is Satan! // Good God channel f Bobby Collier
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255 views • June 02, 2021
GG47 - Rejoice to Destroy // Good God channel f Bobby Collier. Repost of Pastor Collier's teaching that Yahweh is Satan the devil. For all you sacred name/hebrew root advocates, you are worshipping the devil - let me know how that works out for you! - Professor Truth
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