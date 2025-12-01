BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kaka Kallas so consumed by Russophobia, coughs when asked whether it’s time to negotiate with Moscow
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
142 views • 22 hours ago

Kaja Kallas is so consumed by Russophobia that she literally starts coughing when asked whether it’s time to negotiate with Moscow.

Did you know that Kallas is part of Peter Thiel's "Dialog" group?

Dialog is a private, invitation-only society, sometimes compared to Bilderberg and the World Economic Forum. The organization was founded by Peter Thiel and Auren Hoffman. It maintains a low public profile (without a website accessible to public or disclosed membership), and is described as a closed-door meeting that brings together executives, elected officials, and academics.

https://www.wikiwand.com/en/articles/Dialog_(organization)


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
